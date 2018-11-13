Match ends, Scotland Women 0, USA 1.
Scotland 0-1 USA: Shelley Kerr's side slip to defeat in Paisley
Scotland delivered a spirited display against world champions the United States in Paisley, but were unable to avoid a first defeat in six games.
Shelley Kerr's side performed stoutly against the world's best, who had won the previous four meetings.
However, slack marking allowed Alex Morgan to volley in a Mallory Pugh cross from the right after 39 minutes.
Pugh won a penalty just after the hour, but Carli Lloyd scudded the spot kick against the bar in front of 3790 fans.
Scotland's best effort - as they chased an unlikely equaliser - was a Lana Clelland drive that was pushed past a post.
The Scots will now turn their attentions to the World Cup draw on 8 December as they wait to find out who they will face in their debut in the competition.
Composed Scots acquit themselves well
Scotland started boldly. Winger Claire Emslie surprising the visitors as she charged through the American defence to show the Scots were not just here for appearances.
But Morgan's showed how dangerous the USA can be with a weaving run, only for Pugh to hesitate slightly to spurn an effort at goal.
While the Scots were outplayed at times, they kept their composure and created chances of their own, with a Cuthbert corner nearly finding its way into the net when the USA failed to clear.
Captain Rachel Corsie's experience of playing in the American top-flight showed alongside Jennifer Beattie at centre back but they could not reach the break unscathed.
Pugh angled in a teasing cross from the right and Orlando Pride's Morgan had far too much room to calmly side foot in her 98th international goal.
Kerr's side started the second half in a similarly energetic fashion, but Vittsjo's Shannon Lynn - and interval replacement for Lee Alexander in goal - had to leap into action to fend off a Julie Ertz low shot.
A slight clip of Pugh's heels by substitute Kirsty Smith almost gifted the USA a second, but Lloyd struck the cross bar and let the Scots off the hook.
The world champions did not relent but found themselves fruitlessly battering off a stubborn and organised Scotland side, who looked increasingly optimistic in their attack.
Fiorentina's Clelland came close to an equaliser, with the ball falling to her wrong foot as the Scots searched for an equaliser.
'Scotland deserved a draw' - analysis
Former Scotland captain Willie Miller on BBC Radio Scotland
I thought the last 15-20 minutes was fantastic. I wondered if Shelley Kerr would change the shape a little bit and get more bodies forward - and she certainly did - but could she have done it earlier?
On the evidence of what she's seen, if she comes up against the USA in the future she might just do it a bit earlier because they looked a bit rattled at the back and weren't comfortable handling the questions Scotland were posing in the last 20 minutes.
Scotland were really unlucky not to get something out of the game. On the second half performance, they deserved a draw.
Line-ups
Scotland Women
- 1AlexanderSubstituted forLynnat 45'minutes
- 14ArthurSubstituted forBrownat 45'minutes
- 4Corsie
- 5Beattie
- 7LauderSubstituted forSmithat 45'minutes
- 6LoveSubstituted forMurrayat 66'minutes
- 9Weir
- 20BrownSubstituted forArnotat 84'minutes
- 22Cuthbert
- 18Emslie
- 13RossSubstituted forClellandat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 3Docherty
- 8Ness
- 10Crichton
- 12Lynn
- 15Murray
- 16Murray
- 17Brown
- 19Clelland
- 21Fife
- 23Arnot
- 24Kerr
USA Women
- 24Harris
- 2SonnettBooked at 36minsSubstituted forMcDonaldat 68'minutes
- 7Dahlkemper
- 4Sauerbrunn
- 25FoxSubstituted forColapricoat 76'minutes
- 16Lavelle
- 8Ertz
- 19Dunn
- 11Pugh
- 10LloydSubstituted forMewisat 90+3'minutes
- 13MorganSubstituted forLongat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Mewis
- 6Sullivan
- 15Rapinoe
- 18Franch
- 20Long
- 21McDonald
- 22Colaprico
- Referee:
- Amy Fearn
- Attendance:
- 3,790
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Scotland Women 0, USA 1.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Lizzie Arnot.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Samantha Mewis replaces Carli Lloyd.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Lizzie Arnot.
Attempt blocked. Caroline Weir (Scotland Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Julie Ertz (USA).
Erin Cuthbert (Scotland Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Mallory Pugh (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Scotland Women).
Corner, Scotland Women. Conceded by Allie Long.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Carli Lloyd (USA) because of an injury.
Carli Lloyd (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christie Murray (Scotland Women).
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Allie Long replaces Alex Morgan.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland Women. Lizzie Arnot replaces Fiona Brown.
Danielle Colaprico (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Claire Emslie (Scotland Women).
Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Scotland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Caroline Weir.
Corner, Scotland Women. Conceded by Ashlyn Harris.
Attempt saved. Lana Clelland (Scotland Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christie Murray.
Corner, Scotland Women. Conceded by Julie Ertz.
Attempt missed. Alex Morgan (USA) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Carli Lloyd.
Corner, Scotland Women. Conceded by Becky Sauerbrunn.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Danielle Colaprico replaces Emily Fox.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland Women. Lana Clelland replaces Jane Ross.
Attempt missed. Erin Cuthbert (Scotland Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Jessica McDonald replaces Emily Sonnett.
Attempt missed. Christie Murray (Scotland Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Julie Ertz (USA).
Erin Cuthbert (Scotland Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland Women. Christie Murray replaces Joanne Love.
Rose Lavelle (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joanne Love (Scotland Women).
Attempt missed. Carli Lloyd (USA) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Julie Ertz.
Penalty missed! Still Scotland Women 0, USA 1. Carli Lloyd (USA) hits the bar with a right footed shot.
Penalty USA. Mallory Pugh draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Kirsty Smith (Scotland Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Jane Ross (Scotland Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fiona Brown with a cross.