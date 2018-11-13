Hoffenheim: Reiss Nelson named Bundesliga's Rookie of the Month

Reiss Nelson's top speed of 21.4 miles per hour makes him Hoffenheim’s fastest player

England and Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson, who is on loan at German club Hoffenheim, has won the Bundesliga's Rookie of the Month award for October.

Nelson, 18, beat RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele and Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus to the prize.

He scored three goals and got one assist over the five games in October.

"Nelson has huge potential and he is a great player in one-on-ones," said Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Scoring six goals already this season, Nelson made the switch from Arsenal in the summer and has made a good start to life in Germany after initially finding it tough to adapt.

German legend Lothar Matthaus is the face of the award and chooses his top three players every month, after data is used to say who is performing the best in the league.

Nelson's month was complete after a good international display that saw him score a spectacular free kick against Scotland for England U21's.