Africa Cup of Nations: Teams make changes for qualifiers

Ghana will not replace Inter Milan's Kwadwo Asamoah in their squad to face Ethiopia

Ivory Coast, Ghana and Guinea are among the teams to make changes to their squads for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Inter-Milan Kwadwo Asamoah has withdrawn from Ghana's squad because of injury but he has not been replaced.

The Black Stars travel to face Ethiopia in a Group F encounter on 18 November.

The Ivorians have replaced injured Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha with France-based Maxwel Cornet for Sunday's Group H match in Guinea.

Zaha sustained a thigh injury while playing in the Premier League against Chelsea nine days ago, and will not recover in time for the qualifier.

"It's a thigh injury and we're trying to make sure he's fit for the trip to Manchester United (on 24 November)," said Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson

Cornet played in the previous qualifiers and scored for the Elephants in their 4-0 thrashing of Central African Republic at home last month.

The forward also scored for his club Lyon in their 4-2 away victory over Guingamp in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Meanwhile Ivory Coast's opponents Guinea have also been forced to make a change to their squad.

Auxerre forward Mohamed Lamine Yattara has been called-up instead of injured captain Ibrahima Traore, who plays for German Bundlesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Yattara has been in the Syli Nationale squad for their last three qualifiers and the former Lyon player last played for his second tier club on 19 October.

German born defender Simon Falette and USA based striker Hadji Barry are called up for the first time.

Cameroon will be without Lyon defender Ambrose Oyongo, who has also picked up a knock, for their Friday's game in Morocco.

The Indomitable Lions have added Ukraine-based Dawa Tchakonte to their lists for the game and their friendly against Brazil in Milton Keynes on 20 November.

Burkina Faso coach Paulo Duarte has added clubless 31-year-old striker Préjuce Nakoulma to his choices for their qualifier away to Angola.

Nakoulma, whose contracted was terminated by Ligue 1 side FC Nantes in August, missed the last three qualifiers.

DR Congo will have to face neighbours Congo-Brazzaville with out forward Cedric Bakambu, who injured his ankle playing for his Chinese club Beijing Guoan.

He will also miss both legs of the Chinese FA Cup final against Shandong Luneng on 25 and 30 November.

Newcastle United under-23 midfielder Mohammed Sangare looks set to make his debut for Liberia against Zimbabwe.

Sangare, who is yet to make a senior appearance for Newcastle, has been named in a 20-man squad released by coach Thomas Kojo for the tie on 18 November.

The 19-year-old was left frustrated after having to withdraw from previous squads due to problems with his UK residence papers.