Scotland v United States: Carli Lloyd says world champions will be focussed

Media playback is not supported on this device USA star Carli Lloyd says there is still a 'massive gap' between the men's and women's game

International friendly: Scotland v United States Venue: Simple Digital Arena, Paisley Date: Tuesday, 13 November Kick-off: 19:15 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba, listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online, and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

United States midfielder Carli Lloyd insists the world champions won't take their foot off the pedal in Tuesday's friendly with Scotland in Paisley.

The US have played six matches since 4 October, defending their Concacaf Women's Championship title before a 1-0 friendly win in Portugal last week.

They have scored 27 goals in those games, conceding none, but Lloyd, 36, says they won't treat Scotland lightly.

"We have got to show up and perform, give the fans a great game," she said.

"We want to close out our year on a high, and hopefully come away with a 'W'.

"We just saw Chile beating Australia women, so you can't take any team lightly - that is our approach. If you are walking on the pitch thinking you have won the game, that is going to be the time you lose.

"As a group we have had a tough, grinding year, but whoever steps out on the pitch, we have to make sure they are giving their all.

"We want it to be a fantastic match, we want to build on the things we have been working on. We know we can be better and want to end the year on a good note."

Scots 'don't shy away from tackling you'

The US have been the world's highest-ranked side for the best part of four years and won the World Cup in 2015, Lloyd scoring a hat-trick in their 5-2 final victory over Japan.

They beat Scotland 4-1 and 3-1 in two friendlies on US soil the last time the two countries met, in February 2013.

But Scotland have since qualified for their first major tournament finals, the 2017 European Championships, and next year's World Cup.

"They are a tough group," Lloyd told BBC Scotland. "They play physical, they don't shy away from tackling you and hitting you hard.

"But they play football as well. From 2013, the last time we played them, to now, it's going to be way different.

"They have qualified for the World Cup for the first time, which is spectacular, and I know the football is getting better and better.

"So I think we are going to see a really tough match and we have to come out with our foot on the pedal and take it to them."

Should Scotland have a professional women's league?

"I don't know the business side of it but starting off small is best," says two-time Olympic gold medallist Lloyd, who now plays for Sky Blue FC in the National Women's Soccer League.

"In some of the leagues in the US we started off big and it didn't end well.

"You need the exposure, you need TV deals, you need sponsorships and butts on seats to be able to pay for things. It is a matter of marking out a plan, starting off small and growing.

"Women's football is evolving so much. With the right support and mindset, creating a business model is the key to a successful league."

Will the women's game ever reach parity with the men's?

"I still think the gap is massive right now," Lloyd added. "It is crazy the figures coming out of the men's game. It has gone mad in my opinion.

"But as women we are going to continue to keep fighting and trying to close that gap.

"I'm not sure if I will see that in my lifetime. I sense we are going to be fighting until the end, but hopefully we will see the gap being closed tighter and tighter."