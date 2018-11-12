Fifa appoints normalisation committee to run Madagascar Football Federation

Fifa have appointed a normalisation committee to look after Madagascar's football affairs

Fifa has appointed a normalisation committee to run the affairs of Madagascar's Football Federation (FMF).

Football's world body says it is disbanding the current administration because the FA's electoral process was "not carried out in accordance with the regulatory requirements applicable to the members of Fifa."

The normalisation committee's mandate will include organising FMF elections and identifying "legitimate delegates" for the FA's general assembly.

A joint Fifa and Confederation of African Football (Caf) mission will be deployed to Madagascar soon to identify who should make up the new normalisation committee.

All members must pass an eligibility check to be carried out by the Fifa Review Committee.

The normalisation committee, which will conclude its mandate by 12 May 2019, will also act as an electoral committee and none of its members will be eligible for any of the positions in the elections.

Last month, Madagascar qualified for an Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in their history, and will play at next year's finals.