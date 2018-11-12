Ashley Young: Manchester United in talks to extend right-back's contract

Young won the Premier League title with Manchester United in 2013

Manchester United are in talks with right-back Ashley Young about a one-year contract extension.

Young, 33, is one of United's longest-serving players, having joined from Aston Villa for about £17m in 2011.

He has been captaining the side in the continuing absence of Antonio Valencia through injury, after Paul Pogba was removed as stand-in skipper by manager Jose Mourinho in September.

Young's existing deal is due to expire at the end of the season.

Negotiations are at an early stage, but he is keen to stay.

Young arrived at United as a wide attacking player but reverted to full-back - first under Louis van Gaal, then Mourinho.

He has made 214 appearances for the Red Devils, winning the Premier League and FA Cup.

Young has 39 England caps and started five games at the 2018 World Cup, including all three knockout matches.