Celtic: Ryan Christie signs new three-year contract
Scotland's Ryan Christie has agreed a new three-year Celtic contract.
The 23-year-old joined the club from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2015 but has only cemented a regular place in the first-team squad this season.
Christie scored three times in the last five games and set up the winner against RB Leipzig in the Europa League this month.
The Inverness-born midfielder spent a season back on loan to his hometown club before two spells with Aberdeen.
But the player, whose initial four-year contract was due to expire this summer, remained with Celtic this season and has made 15 appearances this term.
Having made his Scotland debut in a friendly against Netherlands a year ago, he has since made two more appearances for Alex McLeish's side and is in the squad for the forthcoming Nations League games against Albania and Israel.