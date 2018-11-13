Richie Wellens: Swindon Town appoint ex-Oldham Athletic boss as manager

Richie Wellens made more than 700 first-team appearances during a 17-year playing career

Swindon Town have appointed ex-Oldham Athletic boss Richie Wellens as manager on a deal until May 2020.

The 38-year-old succeeds Phil Brown, who was sacked on Sunday with the Wiltshire club 17th in League Two.

Former Republic of Ireland forward Noel Hunt will be his assistant.

Wellens, who is the fifth Swindon manager in three years, spent just under a season as Oldham boss, winning 14 of 43 games in charge, but left in June after relegation to League Two.

"It's a great opportunity to manage a football club that is well-run, has a good infrastructure and a tradition over the last six or seven years of playing a style that I want to play," he told the Swindon website.

"I want to get the ball down, play positive, quick, passing football and bring results and success to this football club, because at this moment it is underachieving.

"For me, that style of play is the most important thing, exciting the fans. I had my first job at Oldham, which was going fantastically well, but the pitch deteriorated very badly and I had to change the way I played."

Analysis

Marie Indge, BBC Wiltshire

After Wellens' last role as a manager ended in relegation at Oldham, he will have a lot to prove.

Attendances have been going down at the County Ground and he will have to win the Swindon fans over with his promises of attacking, passing play.

The Robins have ambitions to return to League One and beyond, and after five managers in three years, chairman Lee Power will hope he has finally got the right man.