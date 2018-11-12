France: Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial withdraw

Martial scored a penalty against Manchester City for his sixth goal in seven United games

Manchester United pair Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial have withdrawn from the France squad for games against the Netherlands and Uruguay.

Midfielder Pogba (thigh) missed Sunday's 3-1 loss to Manchester City while Martial played the full game.

On Monday, both reported to France's Clairefontaine base but forward Martial was ruled out with a hip injury.

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette and Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko have been called up as replacements.

Martial, who won his last cap for France in March, was recalled by Didier Deschamps last week after being left out of the World Cup squad.

Les Bleus have a Nations League game against the Netherlands in Rotterdam on 16 November before playing Uruguay in a friendly at the Stade de France on 20 November.