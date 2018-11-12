Mark Phillips: West Ham Under-18s coach reinstated after club investigation

The DFLA march took place in London on 13 October

West Ham coach Mark Phillips has been reinstated following an investigation into posts he made on social media after attending a march organised by the Democratic Football Lads Alliance.

Phillips, who coaches the club's under-18 side, was among those in attendance when the DFLA - which has been criticised by anti-racism campaigners - marched in London on 13 October.

West Ham thought his subsequent social media posts may have broken club regulations and he was suspended pending an inquiry.

A senior club executive conducted that inquiry, taking external legal advice from employment specialists, and found there was insufficient grounds for dismissal.

It is understood Phillips, who did not offer to resign, has been given a final warning.

The club said: "West Ham United can confirm that following suspension and subsequent investigation, academy coach Mark Phillips has been reinstated to his role in accordance with employment law, and has been reminded of his responsibilities."

The investigation assessed whether Phillips had broken the club's social media policy or brought it into disrepute.

Phillips will return to his job after attending courses covering discriminatory issues and bias, which are compulsory for all West Ham employees.