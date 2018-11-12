Caf calls off qualifier between Kenya and Sierra Leone

The Confederation of African Football has confirmed the cancellation of Kenya v Sierra Leone on Sunday 18 November

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has confirmed that the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Kenya and Sierra Leone will not take place in Nairobi on Sunday.

Caf said the Group F fixture is cancelled because Sierra Leone remain suspended from football following a Fifa ban imposed last month.

"Seeing that Sierra Leone is still under suspension by Fifa, please note that the above mentioned match will not take place," a Caf letter to the concerned associations reads.

The African football's governing body also called off Sierra Leone's back-to-back matches with Ghana last month, and ruled out the re-scheduling of games, even if the suspension is lifted.

However Caf is yet to clarify what will happen with the latest cancellation, and how it will affect the qualifying group.

"The status of the group will be communicated later on, once the competent body takes a final decision in this regards," Caf added.

Kenya are leading the group with seven points while Ghana, Ethiopia and Sierra Leone have three points each.

Sierra Leone were suspended after the country's anti-corruption commission (ACC) set aside the FA president Isha Johansen and secretary general Christopher Kamara and handed over control to vice-president Brima Mazola Kamara and assistant secretary general Abdul Rahman Swarray.

The ACC says that under Sierra Leone law, both Isha Johansen and Christopher Kamara must vacate their posts until their case on corruption-related charges concludes.

Johansen and Kamara have denied any wrongdoing.

Fifa said it would consider lifting the suspension after the case is concluded in court.