Glenn Whelan to captain Republic of Ireland against Northern Ireland in Dublin

Whelan will win his 85th international cap on Thursday

Aston Villa's Glenn Whelan will captain the Republic of Ireland in their friendly against Northern Ireland in Dublin on Thursday.

However the midfielder will not travel to Denmark for the Republic's final Nations League match.

There is no place in Martin O'Neill's squad for Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark as teenagers Caoimhin Kelleher and Michael Obafemi are again included.

The Republic are bottom of Nations League Group B4 after three matches.

Shane Long is missing from the panel having picked up a hamstring injury during training with his club Southampton.

Like their northern neighbours, the Republic look likely to drop to the third tier of Uefa's new competition having fallen to home and away defeats to Wales and drawing with Denmark in Dublin last month.

O'Neill will likely be buoyed by the return to fitness of some of his more seasoned campaigners including Burnley's Robbie Brady and captain Seamus Coleman, who missed October's double-header through injury.

Liverpool goalkeeper Kelleher previously trained with the squad in Wales following the first Nations League game in Cardiff, while Dunne (Hearts) and Manning (Rotherham United) were recently involved in Noel King's Under-21 squad.

Obafemi is an Under-19 international who has made two Premier League appearances for Southampton so far this season.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Colin Doyle, Caoimhin Kelleher

Defenders: Seamus Coleman, Cyrus Christie, Matt Doherty, Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy, Kevin Long, John Egan, Darragh Lenihan, Enda Stevens

Midfielders: Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane, Harry Arter, David Meyler, Shaun Williams, Alan Browne, Callum O'Dowda, James McClean

Forwards: Scott Hogan, Sean Maguire, Callum Robinson, Aiden O'Brien, Ronan Curtis, Michael Obafemi