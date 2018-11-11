Real Madrid narrow Barcelona lead by beating Celta Vigo

Madrid have won each of their four games under caretaker boss Santiago Solari

Real Madrid narrowed the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona to four points with a hard-fought victory at Celta Vigo.

Karim Benzema put Madrid ahead with an expert finish from Luka Modric's pass.

After the break Benzema's shot hit the post and went in off defender Gustavo Cabral to put Real 2-0 up but Celta's Hugo Mallo scored with a smart volley.

Sergio Ramos chipped in a penalty and Dani Ceballos smashed home in stoppage time after Cabral was sent off, with Brais Mendez adding a late consolation.

It was Madrid's fourth straight win under caretaker manager Santiago Solari, who was put in charge after Julen Lopetegui was sacked the day after a 5-1 defeat at Barcelona on 28 October.

Champions Barca had earlier on Sunday lost 4-3 at home to an impressive Real Betis side, and this Madrid victory brings the European champions back into the Spanish title race.

La Liga rules say temporary managers can only be in place for 14 days, and it is expected Argentine former Madrid winger Solari, 42, will be made permanent manager on Monday.

Madrid are sixth in the table, three points off the top four, while Celta are now 14th, four points above the relegation zone.