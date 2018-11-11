French Ligue 1
Monaco0PSG4

Monaco 0-4 Paris St-Germain: Edinson Cavani hat-trick sends Thierry Henry's side to another loss

Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring against Monaco
Edinson Cavani has scored eight goals in eight Ligue 1 games this season

Edinson Cavani inflicted more misery on Monaco and their manager Thierry Henry with a hat-trick to send Paris St-Germain 13 points clear in Ligue 1.

Henry's struggling side were totally outclassed by the French champions as Cavani scored the first three goals.

Neymar added the fourth from the penalty spot as Monaco suffered a second successive 4-0 defeat.

Henry's side have won just one league game all season and are second bottom - five points from safety.

Cavani opened the scoring from PSG's first meaningful attack - the Uruguay forward tapping home Neymar's pass - before doubling the lead with another close-range finish.

Both goals were awarded after a short delay while they were reviewed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Former Napoli player Cavani completed his hat-trick after half-time before Neymar's penalty - after Kylian Mbappe was fouled by Djibril Sidibe - completed the rout.

It could have been worse for Monaco but Julian Draxler and Mbappe had efforts disallowed.

Monaco, eliminated from the Champions League after they were thrashed by Club Brugge last week, face fellow strugglers Caen following the international break on 24 November.

Line-ups

Monaco

  • 16Benaglio
  • 19Sidibe
  • 5Jemerson
  • 32Badiashile Mukinayi
  • 39Henrichs
  • 15Aït Bennasser
  • 28Tuncará Gomes
  • 29Grandsir
  • 36Diop
  • 20ChadliSubstituted forMboulaat 21'minutesSubstituted forIsidorat 49'minutes
  • 9FalcaoSubstituted forMassengoat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 18Pierre Gabriel
  • 22Mboula
  • 33Thuram-Ulien
  • 35Isidor
  • 37Panzo
  • 40Badiashile
  • 42Massengo

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 4Kehrer
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 24NkunkuSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 77'minutes
  • 25Rabiot
  • 23DraxlerSubstituted forN'Sokiat 69'minutes
  • 27DiabySubstituted forDi Maríaat 77'minutes
  • 7Mbappé
  • 10Neymar
  • 9Cavani

Substitutes

  • 1Buffon
  • 6Verratti
  • 11Di María
  • 12Meunier
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 19Diarra
  • 34N'Soki
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet
Attendance:
12,533

Match Stats

Home TeamMonacoAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home15
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away9
Corners
Home6
Away9
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Monaco 0, Paris Saint Germain 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Monaco 0, Paris Saint Germain 4.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.

Attempt blocked. Benjamin Henrichs (Monaco) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Sofiane Diop.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Wilson Isidor.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jemerson.

Attempt missed. Youssef Aït Bennasser (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sofiane Diop.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jemerson.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Adrien Rabiot tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Christopher Nkunku.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María replaces Moussa Diaby.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Samuel Grandsir (Monaco).

Attempt missed. Pelé (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sofiane Diop following a corner.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.

Foul by Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain).

Youssef Aït Bennasser (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Samuel Grandsir (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Stanley N'Soki replaces Julian Draxler.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Han-Noah Massengo replaces Radamel Falcao.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Diego Benaglio.

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Monaco 0, Paris Saint Germain 4. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Wilson Isidor.

Attempt blocked. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Draxler.

Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).

Pelé (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wilson Isidor (Monaco).

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Christopher Nkunku.

Attempt blocked. Wilson Isidor (Monaco) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Grandsir.

Attempt saved. Benjamin Henrichs (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sofiane Diop.

Goal!

Goal! Monaco 0, Paris Saint Germain 3. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Moussa Diaby.

Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 11th November 2018

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG1313004573839
2Lille1382321101126
3Montpellier137422081225
4Lyon137332316724
5Saint-Étienne136521917223
6Marseille137152421322
7Nice136251014-420
8Strasbourg134632016418
9Reims13454812-417
10Nantes134452018216
11Bordeaux134451415-116
12Rennes134451619-316
13Angers134361719-215
14Nîmes133551820-214
15Toulouse133551121-1014
16Amiens134181321-813
17Caen132651116-512
18Dijon133281223-1111
19Monaco131481222-107
20Guingamp13148928-197
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC