Can you name the Premier League's most-used substitutes?

James Milner comes off the bench against Fulham on Sunday
Milner made his 124th appearance from off the bench in Liverpool's 2-0 win against Fulham on Sunday

For many footballers, having to warm the bench can be a real pain in the backside.

But someone has to do it, and some players have done it more than others. A lot more.

With his late cameo for Liverpool against Fulham on Sunday, James Milner made his 124th appearance as a Premier League substitute - putting him fifth in the all-time list.

Can you name the full top 10? You've got three minutes to have a go.

Can you name the players with most Premier League appearances as a substitute?

Score: 0 / 10
03:00
You scored 0/10

Copy and share link

Total apperancesClubsPlayer
152
149
142
129
124
123
118
117
110
108

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport