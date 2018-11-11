Algeria coach Belmadi rings the changes for qualifier against Togo

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi has dropped a number of big names for the Nations Cup qualifier in Togo

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi has left out a number of regular players from his squad for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away to Togo on 18 November.

Leicester City midfielder Rachid Ghezzal, the Germany-based duo of Nabil Bentaleb and Ishak Belfodil as well as Nottingham Forest's Adlène Guedioura have all paid the price for the Desert Foxes' surprise 1-0 defeat in Benin last month.

Algeria can seal their qualification for Cameroon 2019 with a win in Togo.

Bentaleb, who plays for Schalke 04, is dropped for the first time in this qualifying campaign, despite having played all his club's matches in the German Bundlesiga so far this season, scoring two goals.

Strikers Belfodil and Ghezzal were in the squad for three of Algeria's four previous qualifiers, while midfielder Guedioura was called-up for all four matches.

Ghezzal has played nine of Leicester City's twelve premier League matches so far this year, including Saturday's goalless draw at home to Burnley.

Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi is suspended and is left out of the squad.

Former Leicester city and Newcastle striker Islam Slimani returns after missing Algeria's double-header with Benin last month.

Mehdi Zeffane, who plays for Ligue 1 club Rennes and Youcef Belaïli of Esperance - a new African Champions League winner - are also re-called.

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez and Yacine Brahimi of FC Porto are included in the squad.

With two qualifiers still to play, Algeria and Benin have seven points each in group D, while Togo have five, and The Gambia - who can no longer qualify - have two.

The top two in the group will secure a place at next year's Nations Cup in Cameroon.

Algeria squad:

Goalkeepers: Raïs M'bolhi (Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Arabia), Azzedine Doukha (Al-Raed, Saudi Arabia), Mustapha Zeghba (ES Sétif), Alexandre Oukidja (Metz, France)

Defenders: Ilyes Hsaaani (Cherno More Vama, Bulgaria), Rafik Halliche (Moreirense, Portugal), Mehdi Tahrat (Lens, France), Djamel Benlamri (Al-Shabab, Saudi Arabia), Ramy Bensebaini (Rennes, France), Mohamed Fares (SPAL, Italy) Ayoub Abdellaoui (USM Algers), Youcef Atal (Nice, France), Mehdi Zeffane (Rennes, France)

Midfielders: Oussama Chita (USM, Algers), Sapphire Taider (Montreal Impact, Canada), Ismael Bennacer (Empoli, Italy), Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray, Turkey), Yacine Brahimi (FC Porto, Portugal), Ryad Mahrez (Manchester City, England), Adam Ounas (Napoli, Italy)

Forwards: Yacine Benzia (Fenerbahçe, Turkey), Bentahar Meziane (USM Alger, Algeria), Youcef Belaili (Espérance, Tunisia), Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd SC, Qatar), Islam Slimani (Fenerbahçe, Turkey)