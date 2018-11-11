Match ends, England 0, Sweden 2.
England Women 0-2 Sweden Women: Lionesses lose in skipper Steph Houghton's 100th cap
England Women lost on home soil for the first time since 2015 as Sweden put a dampener on Steph Houghton's 100th cap.
Sofia Jakobsson curled Sweden into the lead in Rotherham, before Anna Anvegard's close-range finish made it 2-0.
Caroline Seger also hit the post in an impressive first half from the Swedes.
Jordan Nobbs and Nikita Parris saw penalty appeals turned down as England pushed forward, but the hosts could not overcome a stubborn Swedish defence.
The defeat was Phil Neville's second loss as head coach, and first at home, and saw the Lionesses end 2018 with seven wins, three draws and two losses from his 12 games in charge.
Up against a Swedish side ranked ninth in the world, England were beaten on home turf for the first time since a 1-0 loss to the USA at Stadium:MK in February 2015.
Robust and well-organised Sweden, who won silver at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, gave the hosts a masterclass in defending at times, on a day when two moments of relatively uncharacteristically sloppy play at the back cost the Lionesses.
England dominated after the break, as they tried to get back in the game, but substitute Toni Duggan's fizzing effort was saved and the Women's Super League's new record scorer Parris headed wide at the far post.
Line-ups
England Women
- 1Telford
- 2BronzeBooked at 27mins
- 5Houghton
- 6Bright
- 3Greenwood
- 8ScottSubstituted forStaniforthat 83'minutes
- 4ChristiansenSubstituted forStanwayat 73'minutes
- 7Parris
- 10Nobbs
- 11MeadSubstituted forDugganat 45'minutes
- 9DalySubstituted forLawleyat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Blundell
- 13Earps
- 14McManus
- 15Williamson
- 16George
- 17Staniforth
- 18Duggan
- 19Carney
- 20Stanway
- 21Roebuck
- 22Lawley
- 23Ubogagu
Sweden Women
- 1Lindahl
- 13Ilestedt
- 3Sembrant
- 6Eriksson
- 15SamuelssonSubstituted forBjornat 61'minutes
- 23RubenssonSubstituted forRoddarat 90+3'minutes
- 17SegerSubstituted forFolkessonat 79'minutes
- 2Andersson
- 10JakobssonSubstituted forHurtigat 79'minutes
- 9AsllaniSubstituted forSchoughat 90+3'minutes
- 19AnvegardSubstituted forRolföat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Bjorn
- 7Karlenäs
- 8Hurtig
- 12Andersson
- 14Folkesson
- 16Carlsson
- 18Rolfö
- 20Roddar
- 21Musovic
- 22Schough
- 24Spetsmark
- Attendance:
- 9,561
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
