Women's International Friendlies
England Women0Sweden Women2

England Women 0-2 Sweden Women: Lionesses lose in skipper Steph Houghton's 100th cap

By Tom Garry at New York Stadium

BBC Sport

Sweden celebrate Anna Anvegard's close-range strike that put the visitors 2-0 ahead
England Women lost on home soil for the first time since 2015 as Sweden put a dampener on Steph Houghton's 100th cap.

Sofia Jakobsson curled Sweden into the lead in Rotherham, before Anna Anvegard's close-range finish made it 2-0.

Caroline Seger also hit the post in an impressive first half from the Swedes.

Jordan Nobbs and Nikita Parris saw penalty appeals turned down as England pushed forward, but the hosts could not overcome a stubborn Swedish defence.

The defeat was Phil Neville's second loss as head coach, and first at home, and saw the Lionesses end 2018 with seven wins, three draws and two losses from his 12 games in charge.

Up against a Swedish side ranked ninth in the world, England were beaten on home turf for the first time since a 1-0 loss to the USA at Stadium:MK in February 2015.

Robust and well-organised Sweden, who won silver at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, gave the hosts a masterclass in defending at times, on a day when two moments of relatively uncharacteristically sloppy play at the back cost the Lionesses.

England dominated after the break, as they tried to get back in the game, but substitute Toni Duggan's fizzing effort was saved and the Women's Super League's new record scorer Parris headed wide at the far post.

Line-ups

England Women

  • 1Telford
  • 2BronzeBooked at 27mins
  • 5Houghton
  • 6Bright
  • 3Greenwood
  • 8ScottSubstituted forStaniforthat 83'minutes
  • 4ChristiansenSubstituted forStanwayat 73'minutes
  • 7Parris
  • 10Nobbs
  • 11MeadSubstituted forDugganat 45'minutes
  • 9DalySubstituted forLawleyat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Blundell
  • 13Earps
  • 14McManus
  • 15Williamson
  • 16George
  • 17Staniforth
  • 18Duggan
  • 19Carney
  • 20Stanway
  • 21Roebuck
  • 22Lawley
  • 23Ubogagu

Sweden Women

  • 1Lindahl
  • 13Ilestedt
  • 3Sembrant
  • 6Eriksson
  • 15SamuelssonSubstituted forBjornat 61'minutes
  • 23RubenssonSubstituted forRoddarat 90+3'minutes
  • 17SegerSubstituted forFolkessonat 79'minutes
  • 2Andersson
  • 10JakobssonSubstituted forHurtigat 79'minutes
  • 9AsllaniSubstituted forSchoughat 90+3'minutes
  • 19AnvegardSubstituted forRolföat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Bjorn
  • 7Karlenäs
  • 8Hurtig
  • 12Andersson
  • 14Folkesson
  • 16Carlsson
  • 18Rolfö
  • 20Roddar
  • 21Musovic
  • 22Schough
  • 24Spetsmark
Attendance:
9,561

Match Stats

Home TeamEngland WomenAway TeamSweden Women
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home14
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, England 0, Sweden 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, England 0, Sweden 2.

Foul by Alex Greenwood (England).

Fridolina Rolfö (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Olivia Schough replaces Kosovare Asllani.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Julia Roddar replaces Elin Rubensson.

Attempt saved. Toni Duggan (England) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nikita Parris with a cross.

Foul by Georgia Stanway (England).

Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Nikita Parris (England) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.

Substitution

Substitution, England. Lucy Staniforth replaces Jill Scott.

Toni Duggan (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden).

Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Carly Telford.

Attempt saved. Fridolina Rolfö (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nathalie Bjorn.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Lina Hurtig replaces Sofia Jakobsson.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Hanna Folkesson replaces Caroline Seger.

Foul by Jordan Nobbs (England).

Fridolina Rolfö (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jill Scott (England).

Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jill Scott (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kosovare Asllani (Sweden).

Foul by Jill Scott (England).

Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Toni Duggan (England) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Bronze with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, England. Melissa Lawley replaces Rachel Daly.

Substitution

Substitution, England. Georgia Stanway replaces Isobel Christiansen.

Lucy Bronze (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kosovare Asllani (Sweden).

Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Lucy Bronze.

Corner, England. Conceded by Linda Sembrant.

Foul by Jill Scott (England).

Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jill Scott (England).

Elin Rubensson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, England. Carly Telford tries a through ball, but Rachel Daly is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Nathalie Bjorn replaces Jessica Samuelsson.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Fridolina Rolfö replaces Anna Anvegard.

Toni Duggan (England) wins a free kick on the left wing.

