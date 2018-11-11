Tottenham stadium: Spurs granted extension to stay at Wembley

Tottenham have been given permission to continue playing their home matches at Wembley until their new stadium is ready - but at a reduced capacity.

Spurs were due to move into their new White Hart Lane stadium in September but the project has suffered a number of construction delays.

The club initially agreed to continue playing at Wembley until the end of the year.

They can now play there indefinitely but with a reduced capacity of 51,000.

