Tottenham stadium: Spurs granted extension to stay at Wembley
- From the section Premier League
Tottenham have been given permission to continue playing their home matches at Wembley until their new stadium is ready - but at a reduced capacity.
Spurs were due to move into their new White Hart Lane stadium in September but the project has suffered a number of construction delays.
The club initially agreed to continue playing at Wembley until the end of the year.
They can now play there indefinitely but with a reduced capacity of 51,000.