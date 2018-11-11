Derry City: Declan Devine set to be confirmed as new Candystripes manager

Devine lost the Derry job in October 2013 despite guiding the club to European football in both his seasons in charge

Declan Devine is expected to be appointed as Derry City manager for a second time after the club called a news conference for Monday evening.

The Candystripes have been seeking a successor to Kenny Shiels who departed from the role immediately after the conclusion of the season last month.

Devine was appointed to the Derry job in January 2012 and guided them to the FAI Cup in his first season in charge.

But despite clinching another European spot in 2013, he lost the Derry job.

Devine also led the Candystripes to a Setanta Sports Cup Final place in 2012 and many felt his departure from the Brandywell role was a harsh decision.

The Derry native has been working as a youth coach in the elite performance Club NI scheme.

After Shiels departure on 27 October following his team's concluding 5-0 league hammering by St Patrick's Athletic, Derry posted a statement on the club's website seeking applications for the post.

Several names have been linked with the role but the club now appears to have decided that Devine is the right man to undertake the rebuilding job which seems necessary at the Brandywell.

A dismal run of 17 defeats in their final 23 league games saw the Candystripes tumbling down the table to finish eighth in the 10-team Premier Division.

Several players have left the club since the end of the campaign including the Hale brothers Rory and Ronan, Nicky Low and Ben Fisk.

Rory Hale has signed for Crusaders while Ronan is returning to Birmingham following the completion of his loan spell at the Brandywell.