Nations League: NI boss Michael O'Neill calls for more guile against Austria

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has called on his forwards to show more guile in their final Nations League match against Austria on Sunday.

O'Neill's side have lost all three games in the competition and are already relegated from Group B3 before the match in Belfast.

Thursday's 0-0 friendly draw with the Republic of Ireland was their third consecutive game without a goal.

But boss O'Neill insisted: "The belief has never gone out of this team."

'Team is progressing well'

Gavin Whyte and Jordan Jones had excellent chances to score in Dublin, while Northern Ireland hit the post three times in October's 2-0 defeat away to Bosnia-Herzegovina.

"We haven't got the results we have deserved in recent matches and that has been partly our own fault," O'Neill continued.

"At times we need a little more guile from our front three and hopefully that will come with experience.

"There is good competition for places in the squad and it is the responsibility of the younger players coming in to maintain the high standards.

"Yes, I'm disappointed with recent defeats but this team is progressing and I will pick a side to go and win the match against Austria."

'McAuley has loads to offer'

Charlton Athletic forward Jamie Ward has pulled out of the squad with a dead leg he sustained after coming on as a second-half substitute against the Republic, and has returned to his club.

O'Neill is delighted to have experienced defender Gareth McAuley available and has spoken of the positive influence the Rangers defender has had on the young players in the squad this week after missing the international double headers in September and October.

McAuley, 38, was an unused substitute in Dublin, but looks likely to play a part against Austria.

"Having Gareth McAuley back is extremely important," O'Neill said.

"I've never not played him when he's fit and I think he has still got loads to offer for Rangers and for Northern Ireland. He has as much chance as anyone in the squad of playing against Austria.

"Gareth is a voice in the dressing room and he's great with the younger players. Moving forward, he's done his coaching B licence and he is the kind of individual who would have a lot to offer in a coaching capacity."

McAuley has enjoyed being back in the international fold and insisted he has benefited from the intense workload he is experiencing under Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

"Sharpness is the biggest thing in football - my fitness is fine but I'm just trying to get minutes on the pitch in order to get me up to match speed," said McAuley.

"It's been difficult watching because you want to be involved, but the lads have done well.

"Will I be around for the Euros? I'm 39 in two weeks but, as long as I feel fit and am able to continue to the required standard, I'll keep going. A lot of it is the desire to keep going."

Northern Ireland are without a win in seven competitive matches, losing six and scoring only twice,

Austria have won two and lost three of their past six games but have won both of their past two games against Northern Ireland, including October's 1-0 Nations League home victory, when West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic scored.