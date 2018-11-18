National League
Hartlepool1Barnet2

Hartlepool United v Barnet

Line-ups

Hartlepool

  • 1Loach
  • 19Richardson
  • 3Kitching
  • 16Featherstone
  • 2Kioso
  • 17Anderson
  • 26McLaughlin
  • 6Noble
  • 7Donaldson
  • 33James
  • 21O'Neill

Substitutes

  • 4Butler
  • 10Muir
  • 11Hawkes
  • 24Newton
  • 31Dinanga

Barnet

  • 1Cousins
  • 2Alexander
  • 3Johnson
  • 12Taylor
  • 6Robson
  • 4Reynolds
  • 8Adams
  • 18Fonguck
  • 26Sweeney
  • 37Duku
  • 38Bettamer

Substitutes

  • 9Harrison
  • 11Sparkes
  • 13Matrevics
  • 21Elito
  • 22Walker
Referee:
Martin Woods

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Barnet 2. Immanuelson Duku (Barnet).

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Barnet 1. Immanuelson Duku (Barnet).

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Barnet 0. Peter Kioso (Hartlepool United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient20127140132743
2Salford20126241172442
3Wrexham20126228121642
4Solihull Moors20123529181139
5Harrogate19107238221637
6Fylde2098331121935
7Sutton United199732520534
8Gateshead2010372517833
9Eastleigh209472021-131
10Boreham Wood207762222028
11Hartlepool207762124-328
12Barnet198472023-328
13Halifax206772021-125
14Ebbsfleet206682123-224
15Aldershot2073101931-1224
16Bromley206593034-423
17Barrow2063112229-721
18Maidstone United2054111626-1019
19Chesterfield203981622-618
20Havant & Waterlooville2046102735-818
21Dag & Red2053121827-918
22Maidenhead United1952122041-2117
23Braintree2034131735-1813
24Dover2025131839-2111
