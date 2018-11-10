Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Atletico Madrid 3-2 Athletic Bilbao
-
- From the section European Football
Diego Godin scored an injury-time winner as Atletico Madrid twice came from behind to beat Athletic Bilbao and move up to second in La Liga.
Atletico captain Godin was carrying an injury and ran away limping in celebration of his 91st-minute header.
Rodri had brought Diego Simeone's side level 11 minutes earlier, cancelling out the second of Inaki Williams' two goals for struggling Bilbao.
Atletico's Thomas Partey earlier scored a long-range strike to level at 1-1.
The injured Godin only stayed on the pitch because his side had already made the maximum three substitutions and he could not be replaced.
He hobbled into the box to contest a late free-kick and converted the winner from close range, with the goal initially ruled out for offside but then awarded via the video assistant referee.
The result moves Atletico one point behind leaders and defending champions Barcelona in the Spanish table while leaving Bilbao 17th, outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.
Victory for either Sevilla or Espanyol in their 17:30 GMT meeting on Sunday will see them climb above Atletico and into second place.
Barcelona can extend their lead at the top when they play at home to Real Betis at 15:15 GMT.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 4Arias
- 2Godín
- 35MonteroSubstituted forGelson Martinsat 56'minutes
- 3Filipe Luís
- 10CorreaBooked at 90minsSubstituted forN Kalinicat 62'minutesBooked at 66mins
- 5Partey
- 14Hernández
- 8Saúl
- 19Diego CostaBooked at 38minsSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 45'minutesBooked at 66mins
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 9N Kalinic
- 18Gelson Martins
- 20Torres Belén
- 23Machín Pérez
- 43Moya
- 47Muñoz
Ath Bilbao
- 13Herrerín
- 18De MarcosBooked at 86mins
- 3Núñez
- 4MartínezBooked at 90mins
- 24Balenziaga
- 7EtxebarriaBooked at 49minsSubstituted forNolaskoainat 67'minutes
- 6San JoséBooked at 82mins
- 10Muniain
- 14SusaetaSubstituted forCapaat 88'minutes
- 9WilliamsSubstituted forGarcíaat 76'minutes
- 12Berchiche IzetaBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 17Rico
- 20Aduriz
- 21Capa
- 22García
- 23López
- 25Simón
- 31Nolaskoain
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 59,321
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home12
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Booking
Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Athletic Club 2.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Athletic Club 2.
Booking
Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card.
Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Atlético de Madrid). Video Review.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 3, Athletic Club 2. Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann following a set piece situation.
Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Unai Núñez (Athletic Club).
Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Unai Núñez.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Peru Nolaskoain.
Attempt blocked. Gelson Martins (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Ander Capa replaces Markel Susaeta.
Booking
Óscar De Marcos (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óscar De Marcos (Athletic Club).
Foul by Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid).
Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid).
Yuri (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Mikel San José (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card.
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikel San José (Athletic Club).
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
Gelson Martins (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Unai Núñez (Athletic Club).
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 2, Athletic Club 2. Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Partey with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Unai Núñez.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Iker Muniain.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Gelson Martins (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Unai Núñez (Athletic Club).
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Raúl García replaces Iñaki Williams.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Mikel Balenziaga.
Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.