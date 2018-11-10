Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Bayern Munich

Marco Reus is fouled by Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer

Leaders Borussia Dortmund twice came from behind to beat German champions Bayern Munich in a five-goal thriller.

Robert Lewandowski broke the deadlock against his former club after heading home from the edge of the six-yard box.

Dortmund levelled from the penalty spot through Marco Reus after he had been fouled by Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer.

Lewandowski headed Bayern back into the lead before two goals in six second-half minutes by Reus and Paco Alcacer won it for Dortmund.

Lewandowski thought he had equalised in the 94th minute but his hat-trick celebrations were cut short by an offside flag.

Bayern, champions of Germany for the past six seasons, trail Dortmund by seven points in the Bundesliga table after 11 games following an extraordinary game.

Sancho shines in Der Klassiker

This was a breathless encounter between two of Germany's most powerful teams.

Having seen their side thrashed 6-0 by Bayern the previous time the teams met in March, Dortmund fans celebrated this win as though they had won the league for the first time since 2012.

Lucien Favre's team certainly showed they are well equipped to sustain a serious challenge for the title.

Although the headlines will go to Reus for his two goals, 18-year-old England youth international Jadon Sancho produced an exceptional performance in one of Europe's most intense fixtures.

Jadon Sancho has scored four Bundesliga goals this season - as well as one in the Champions League

Sancho caused Bayern's defence problems with his terrific pace, particularly in the second half when Dortmund scored three times in the space of 24 minutes.

With Bayern leading 2-1, Reus had an effort cleared off the line by Joshua Kimmich after Sancho had created an opening.

And Franck Ribery was booked for fouling the former Manchester City winger before Sancho muscled Ribery off the ball to start the move which led to Alcacer scoring the winner.