Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha: Leicester players and fans pay respects at first home game since tragedy

Leicester City supporters and players have paid their respects to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha at the team's first home game since his owner's death.

The club's Thai owner and four others died in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium on 28 October.

Thousands of fans marched from Jubilee Square to the stadium before the Premier League game against Burnley.

Fans were given scarves saying 'Forever in our Hearts' and the players wore a special shirt during the first half.

The stadium was full 25 minutes before kick-off and a video tribute was played before two minutes' silence was held.

Leicester's manager Claude Puel told BBC Sport: "This week was a tough week, a long journey in Bangkok to support Vichai's family, and to prepare our game today was difficult, but it was a good feeling to go together and pay our tributes to our chairman.

"We cannot forget what happened two weeks ago but we have to find focus and concentration in our play. All the people here can for a few minutes forget their sorrow. It's important to give pleasure to all the people who gave fantastic support and to honour Vichai with our fighting spirit."

Claudio Ranieri, Nigel Pearson and Craig Shakespeare, who all managed the Foxes under Srivaddhanaprabha, were also at the game.

On Friday, the club announced plans to erect a statue of the chairman at the King Power Stadium.