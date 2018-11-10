FA Cup: Stockport County & Maidstone United cause first-round shocks

From the section

Non-league sides Stockport County and Maidstone knocked out EFL opposition in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.

National League North side Stockport came back from a goal down to defeat League Two Yeovil thanks to strikes from Matthew Warburton, Nyal Bell and Frank Mulhern.

Blair Turgott grabbed the winner as National League side Maidstone beat the EFL's bottom side Macclesfield 2-1.

Kabongo Tshimanga scored a hat-trick for National League South outfit Oxford City against Tranmere, but a late James Norwood leveller means they must replay after a 3-3 draw.

League One strugglers Bradford City had to come from a goal behind to earn a replay against National League side Aldershot.

George Fowler's first-half goal proved to be enough for the Shots as the Bantams' season took another turn for the worse.

Meanwhile, sixth tier Billericay fought back to earn a replay against 1997 semi-finalists Chesterfield, but seventh-tier side Met Police lost 2-0 at home to League Two Newport.

