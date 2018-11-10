Premier League quick stats: Newcastle, Southampton, Warnock, Pritchard, Gabbiadini
Premier League
Newcastle beat Bournemouth 2-1 to record back-to-back wins for the first time since April and move out of the Premier League relegation zone.
Neil Warnock marked his 100th game in charge of Cardiff with a late win over Brighton, West Ham came from behind to draw at Huddersfield, while Watford also left it late to earn a point at Southampton. Leicester drew 0-0 with Burnley on an emotional occasion at the King Power Stadium.
Here are the best of the day's Premier League stats...
- Neil Warnock took charge of his 100th match as Cardiff manager against Brighton (P100, W46, D21, L33), with the Bluebirds' 2-1 win his first victory over the Seagulls in three attempts during his reign at the club (W1, D1, L1).
- 100 was certainly the magic number in south Wales, with Cardiff versus Brighton becoming the 100th different fixture to have been played in all four divisions of the English Football League.
- Alex Pritchard's opener in Huddersfield's draw with West Ham made him the first Terriers player to score at home in the Premier League in 726 minutes of action, since Tom Ince scored against Watford back in April.
- Felipe Anderson got the equaliser to make it three goals in his last two Premier League games for West Ham, as many as he managed in his previous 24 appearances in the big five European leagues.
- Leicester's goalless draw against Burnley means they remain unbeaten in eight home league matches against the Clarets (W4, D4) since losing 1-0 in November 2007 in the Championship.
- Leicester failed to score in a Premier League game this season for the first time, with every side now failing to score in at least one top-flight game this season.
- It certainly wasn't without trying though, as Leicester mustered 22 shots in the match, the most they have attempted in a Premier League game without scoring since they returned to the top-flight in 2014-15.
- Newcastle United's win over Bournemouth means they have won consecutive Premier League games for the first time since April when they won four in a row.
- Southampton's 1-1 draw against Watford means the Saints have failed to win any of their first six at home in a single league season in the top four tiers of English football for the first time.
- Saints striker Manolo Gabbiadini scored his first Premier League goal at St Mary's stadium since October 2017 versus Newcastle, 391 days ago.