Irish Premiership: Glenavon top as Blues fall to Coleraine

Linfield fell to a home defeat at the hands of Coleraine

Glenavon have moved one point clear at the top of the Irish Premiership despite being held to a draw at home to Warrenpoint Town.

Linfield, who had been level with Glenavon, scored two own goals in a 2-1 defeat by Coleraine at Windsor Park.

Third-placed Ballymena United won 1-0 away to Glentoran and are now just five points off the top of the table

Crusaders beat Ards 1-0 while Dungannon moved out of the bottom two by coming from behind to see off Institute 2-1.

Cliftonville play bottom club Newry City on Monday night.

Linfield have now won just once in four league matches while it was back-to-back league victories for Coleraine.

Ballymena's win away to Glentoran was their fourth league victory in a row.

Remarkably, both Bannsiders goals were netted by Linfield players as Matthew Clarke turned Darren McCauley's shot into his own net on 18 minutes and a second-half Coleraine counter ended with Kirk Millar conceding another OG.

Linfield pulled one back late on in what looked like another own goal from a Millar corner.

Warrenpoint took an 18th-minute lead at Glenavon through Philip Donnelly and that advantage was preserved when Aaron McCarey saved a penalty from Stephen Murray.

But Murray netted a 41st-minute tap-in to level after a shot was diverted into his path.

Ballymena continued their fine Premiership run as Jonny Addis scored the winner against his former club Glentoran.

Defeat by Crusaders left Ards one from bottom in the Premiership

Addis fired in a left-foot shot after 13 minutes at the Oval for the buoyant Sky Blues who have taken 16 points from a possible 18.

Champions Crusaders made it back-to-back wins as Paul Heatley's goal proved enough to seal victory away to Ards.

Heatley cut in from the left to score from a tight angle in the 64th minute.

Dungannon came from behind against to give Kris Lindsay his first league win as manager at Stangmore Park.

Dean Curry gave the visitors an early lead but Paul McElroy netted a 51st-minute penalty after the referee Keith Kennedy ruled he had been fouled by Curry.

McElroy then put the Swifts in front, pouncing after keeper Martin Gallagher failed to hold a Mark Patton shot.

Right at the end, Curry almost earned 'Stute a point but his superb effort struck the crossbar.

Danske Bank Premiership Ards 0-1 Crusaders Dungannon Swifts 2-1 Institute Glenavon 1-1 Warrenpoint Town Glentoran 0-1 Ballymena Utd Linfield 1-2 Coleraine