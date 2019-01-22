League Two
Yeovil0Lincoln City2

Yeovil Town 0-2 Lincoln City

Rowe first
Danny Rowe scored both goals for Lincoln City at Huish Park

Lincoln extended their lead at the top of League Two to six points with a 2-0 win at Yeovil as Danny Rowe netted both goals.

Rowe was one of two changes made by Danny Cowley and the attacking midfielder repaid his manager's faith with a brace at Huish Park.

The first came when Rowe was quickest to a Neal Eardley cross to the near post, getting in front of his marker and flicking the ball in after 27 minutes.

In the first minute of first-half stoppage time, the 26-year-old had his second when Michael O'Connor picked him out in the box with a superb defence-splitting pass and he turned and steered the ball into the net.

Yeovil goalkeeper Nathan Baxter had to make a sharp reaction save to prevent Lincoln going 3-0 ahead, tipping a Harry Anderson header from inside the six-yard box over the bar.

Jake Gray also cleared a Shay McCartan shot off the line as the Imps dominated the second half and secured a relatively comfortable victory.

Report supplied by Press Association

Line-ups

Yeovil

  • 12Baxter
  • 21Grant
  • 5Mugabi
  • 4WarrenBooked at 41minsSubstituted forWorthingtonat 45'minutes
  • 3Dickinson
  • 10GraySubstituted forRogersat 84'minutes
  • 20D'Almeida
  • 23JamesBooked at 62mins
  • 18ArquinBooked at 90mins
  • 13ZokoSubstituted forFisherat 59'minutes
  • 25Dobre

Substitutes

  • 1Nelson
  • 7Browne
  • 8Worthington
  • 9Fisher
  • 15Rogers
  • 26Ojo
  • 30Santos

Lincoln City

  • 21Smith
  • 23Eardley
  • 5Shackell
  • 24Bolger
  • 14ToffoloBooked at 86mins
  • 16Bostwick
  • 7Pett
  • 4O'ConnorSubstituted forFrecklingtonat 63'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 19RoweSubstituted forMcCartanat 66'minutes
  • 29AkindeSubstituted forRheadat 71'minutes
  • 26Anderson

Substitutes

  • 1Vickers
  • 8Frecklington
  • 9Rhead
  • 12Chapman
  • 15Wilson
  • 17McCartan
  • 20Brown
Referee:
Ollie Yates
Attendance:
2,486

Match Stats

Home TeamYeovilAway TeamLincoln City
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home3
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Yeovil Town 0, Lincoln City 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 0, Lincoln City 2.

Foul by Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town).

Matt Rhead (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Gabriel Rogers (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Pett (Lincoln City).

Booking

Yoann Arquin (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Yoann Arquin (Yeovil Town).

Harry Toffolo (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Gabriel Rogers (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Harry Toffolo (Lincoln City).

Booking

Harry Toffolo (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Gabriel Rogers (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Harry Toffolo (Lincoln City).

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Gabriel Rogers replaces Jake Gray.

Foul by Yoann Arquin (Yeovil Town).

Shay McCartan (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Yoann Arquin (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City).

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Josh Grant.

Attempt missed. Matt Rhead (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Bevis Mugabi.

Foul by Matt Worthington (Yeovil Town).

Matt Rhead (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Matt Worthington (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Matt Rhead (Lincoln City).

Attempt missed. Cian Bolger (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Matt Rhead replaces John Akinde.

Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Cian Bolger.

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Carl Dickinson.

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Shay McCartan replaces Danny Rowe.

Carl Dickinson (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Akinde (Lincoln City).

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Lee Frecklington replaces Michael O'Connor.

Mihai-Alexandru Dobre (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cian Bolger (Lincoln City).

Booking

Tom James (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Tom Pett (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom James (Yeovil Town).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City28177450262458
2Bury29157755332252
3Mansfield281312341221951
4Carlisle291531147351248
5MK Dons27138644242047
6Forest Green281211543271647
7Colchester29137944331146
8Exeter2812883829944
9Stevenage29135113536-144
10Tranmere2811984235742
11Swindon29101093338-540
12Oldham2810994135639
13Newport27116103845-739
14Crewe29115133136-538
15Grimsby29104152938-934
16Northampton2871293738-133
17Crawley29103163442-833
18Port Vale2888122736-932
19Cambridge2995152849-2132
20Yeovil2879123034-430
21Cheltenham2878133243-1129
22Morecambe2977152946-1728
23Macclesfield2976162745-1827
24Notts County2949162959-3021
