Match ends, Yeovil Town 0, Lincoln City 2.
Yeovil Town 0-2 Lincoln City
Lincoln extended their lead at the top of League Two to six points with a 2-0 win at Yeovil as Danny Rowe netted both goals.
Rowe was one of two changes made by Danny Cowley and the attacking midfielder repaid his manager's faith with a brace at Huish Park.
The first came when Rowe was quickest to a Neal Eardley cross to the near post, getting in front of his marker and flicking the ball in after 27 minutes.
In the first minute of first-half stoppage time, the 26-year-old had his second when Michael O'Connor picked him out in the box with a superb defence-splitting pass and he turned and steered the ball into the net.
Yeovil goalkeeper Nathan Baxter had to make a sharp reaction save to prevent Lincoln going 3-0 ahead, tipping a Harry Anderson header from inside the six-yard box over the bar.
Jake Gray also cleared a Shay McCartan shot off the line as the Imps dominated the second half and secured a relatively comfortable victory.
Line-ups
Yeovil
- 12Baxter
- 21Grant
- 5Mugabi
- 4WarrenBooked at 41minsSubstituted forWorthingtonat 45'minutes
- 3Dickinson
- 10GraySubstituted forRogersat 84'minutes
- 20D'Almeida
- 23JamesBooked at 62mins
- 18ArquinBooked at 90mins
- 13ZokoSubstituted forFisherat 59'minutes
- 25Dobre
Substitutes
- 1Nelson
- 7Browne
- 8Worthington
- 9Fisher
- 15Rogers
- 26Ojo
- 30Santos
Lincoln City
- 21Smith
- 23Eardley
- 5Shackell
- 24Bolger
- 14ToffoloBooked at 86mins
- 16Bostwick
- 7Pett
- 4O'ConnorSubstituted forFrecklingtonat 63'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 19RoweSubstituted forMcCartanat 66'minutes
- 29AkindeSubstituted forRheadat 71'minutes
- 26Anderson
Substitutes
- 1Vickers
- 8Frecklington
- 9Rhead
- 12Chapman
- 15Wilson
- 17McCartan
- 20Brown
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
- Attendance:
- 2,486
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 0, Lincoln City 2.
Foul by Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town).
Matt Rhead (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Gabriel Rogers (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Pett (Lincoln City).
Booking
Yoann Arquin (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yoann Arquin (Yeovil Town).
Harry Toffolo (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Gabriel Rogers (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harry Toffolo (Lincoln City).
Booking
Harry Toffolo (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gabriel Rogers (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harry Toffolo (Lincoln City).
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Gabriel Rogers replaces Jake Gray.
Foul by Yoann Arquin (Yeovil Town).
Shay McCartan (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yoann Arquin (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City).
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Josh Grant.
Attempt missed. Matt Rhead (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Bevis Mugabi.
Foul by Matt Worthington (Yeovil Town).
Matt Rhead (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Matt Worthington (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matt Rhead (Lincoln City).
Attempt missed. Cian Bolger (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Matt Rhead replaces John Akinde.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Cian Bolger.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Carl Dickinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Shay McCartan replaces Danny Rowe.
Carl Dickinson (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Akinde (Lincoln City).
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Lee Frecklington replaces Michael O'Connor.
Mihai-Alexandru Dobre (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cian Bolger (Lincoln City).
Booking
Tom James (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tom Pett (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom James (Yeovil Town).