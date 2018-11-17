League Two
Forest Green15:00Morecambe
Venue: The New Lawn

Forest Green Rovers v Morecambe

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City17113332151736
2MK Dons1797124101434
3Colchester1794431161531
4Tranmere178632516930
5Exeter178542617929
6Newport178542529-429
7Mansfield17610125131228
8Stevenage178452116528
9Forest Green176922617927
10Bury1775528181026
11Carlisle177281922-323
12Crawley177282429-523
13Port Vale176471721-422
14Yeovil165652318521
15Oldham175662118321
16Northampton175662021-121
17Swindon175661922-321
18Crewe175481619-319
19Cambridge175391627-1118
20Morecambe1752101729-1217
21Grimsby1743101123-1215
22Notts County173592036-1614
23Cheltenham162591225-1311
24Macclesfield1714121435-217
