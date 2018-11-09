Albania v Scotland: Jamie MacDonald replaces Jon McLaughlin in squad

Jamie MacDonald has kept six clean sheets so far this season

Nations League League C, Group 1: Albania v Scotland Venue: Loro Borici Stadium, Shkoder Date: Saturday, 17 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald has been called up to the Scotland squad following the withdrawal of Sunderland's Jon McLaughlin.

Scotland face Albania on 17 November and Israel three days later.

MacDonald, 32, played 10 times for Scotland Under-21s but is yet to win a senior cap.

McLaughlin, 31, has been spared international duty as League One Sunderland play Wycombe on the same day Scotland play Albania in Shkoder.

Alex McLeish's side trail Israel in Nations League C, Group 1 going into their final two group fixtures.

Killie manager Steve Clarke said of MacDonald: "It's a good reward for Jamie for the level of consistency since I came into the club, so I'm delighted for him.

"He's a model professional. He works well every day in training, good in the group, good in the dressing room, uses his experience well. So to get called up is a good little boost for Jamie at this stage in his career.

"The main goalkeepers that Scotland have used over the years have always been at a really high level so it's always been difficult for other goalkeepers to get a look in."

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Celtic), Jamie MacDonald (Kilmarnock), Allan McGregor (Rangers).

Defenders: Michael Devlin (Aberdeen), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Gary Mackay-Steven (Aberdeen), Kevin McDonald (Fulham), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).

Forwards: Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday), Oliver McBurnie (Swansea), Matt Phillips (West Brom), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).