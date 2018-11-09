Women's Champions League quarter-finals: Chelsea to face PSG

Chelsea are fourth in the Women's Super League table after eight games

Chelsea will face two-time finalists Paris St-Germain in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals.

The last remaining Women's Super League side are looking to reach their second successive semi-final in Europe's top club competition.

Chelsea have played in Europe for the last three seasons and been knocked out by German side Wolfsburg each time.

They will meet again in the last four if Chelsea win and Wolfsburg beat Lyon in a repeat of the 2018 final.

Friday's quarter-final draw was followed by pairings for the last four.

Barcelona will face Norwegian club LSK Kvinner in the quarters, with Slavia Praha taking on Bayern Munich.

The first legs will be played on either 20 or 21 March 2019, with return games played a week later.

The semi-finals are scheduled for late April, with the final in Budapest confirmed for 18 May.

Quarter-final draw in full

Slavia Praha v Bayern Munich

Barcelona v LSK Kvinner

Lyon v Wolfsburg

Chelsea v PSG

Semi-final draw

Lyon or Wolfsburg v Chelsea or PSG

Slavia Praha or Bayern Munich v Barcelona or LSK Kvinner