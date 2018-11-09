Esports: Uefa launches eChampions League with $100,000 prize

The eChampions League winner will earn a $100,000 (£76,830) prize

A new esports Champions League will be launched by Uefa in 2019, giving gamers the chance to represent their clubs.

It follows the announcement of an ePremier League competition last month.

The Fifa 19 tournament culminates with a final in Madrid on 31 May - a day before the Champions League final.

"It creates a unique opportunity for the competitive Fifa superstars to represent their clubs in the pinnacle of club football," said EA Sports gaming chief Brent Koning.

Global online knockout tournaments will take place on 2-3 March, with 64 players progressing to a live qualifying event in April.

The top eight competitors will then represent their clubs at the final in May, with the winner taking a $100,000 (£76,830) share of the $280,000 (£215,125) prize pool.

The eight finalists will draft and use footballers involved in the Uefa Champions League group stage.

The tournament is accessible on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and will act as part of the Fifa 19 Global Series.

"We see the eChampions League and competitive Fifa as an important step in connecting with existing and new fans of the Uefa Champions League," said Guy-Laurent Epstein, Uefa marketing director.

France, Germany, Australia and the United States are among the countries to already have esports leagues, with the English top flight set to join them from January.

The likes of Ajax, Schalke and Paris St-Germain give a big profile to their esports teams and Danish side Brondby have won the past two Fifa eClub World Cups, but Manchester City are one of only a few English clubs to have experimented with having an esports player.

Saudi Arabia's Mosaad 'Msdossary' Aldossar beat more than 20 million competitors to win the Fifa eWorld Cup in August.