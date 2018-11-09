Gabon include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he missed last match

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the Gabon captain when he plays

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named by Gabon coach Daniel Cousin for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at home to Mali.

Aubameyang captained Gabon to a 3-0 win over South Sudan in Libreville but did not travel for the 1-0 win in Juba.

While no official reason was given for his absence, reports suggested he was unhappy with suitability of the chartered plane.

The 29-year-old has not always seen eye-to-eye with the Gabon Football Federation in the past.

Aubameyang replaced the injured Danny Welbeck in Arsenal's goalless draw with Portugal's Sporting Lisbon on Thursday evening.

There is a first call-up for South Africa-based goalkeeper Jean Noel Amonome, who has played for Gabon at under-20.

Qatar-based defender Ulysse Ndong of Al-Khor, Sparta Prague midfielder Guélor Kanga and Jordan-based striker Johan Didier Lengoualama were put on standby.

A win for Gabon would see them go top of Group C ahead of their opponents Mali, who currently top the pool with eight points, one more than the Panthers.

Burundi are third and they will host pointless South Sudan, who are already out of contention to reach the 2019 Nations Cup in Cameroon.

The Gabon squad:

Goalkeepers: Didier Ovono Ebang (FC Paris, France), Yves Stephane Bitseki Moto (CF Mounana), Jean Noel Amonome (FC Amazulu reserves, South Africa)

Defenders: Lloyd Palun (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City, Wales), Henri Junior Ndong (Shirak, Armenia), Aaron Appindangoyé (Ümraniyespor, Turkey), Johann Serge Obiang (Troyes, France), Franck Perrin Obambou (Al-Ittihad, Libya), Wilfried Ebane (Lorient II, France)

Midfielders: Mario Lemina (Southampton, England), André Biyogo Poko (Göztepe, Turkey), Lévy Clement Madinda (Ümraniyespor, Turkey), Medwin Biteghe Medane (US Tataouine, Tunisia), Samson Mbingui (Tours, France), Clech Loufilou (AS Mangasport), Franck Engonga (El Gaish, Egypt)

Forwards: Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal, England), Gaëtan Missi Mezu (Dunărea Calarasi, Romania), Axel Méyé (Qadsia, Kuwait), Alian Miyogho (AS Mangasport), Louis Ameka (Chamois Niortais, France), Denis Bouanga (Nimes, France).

Standby: Guélor Kanga (AC Sparta Praha, Czech Republic) Ulysse Ndong (Al-Khor, Qatar), Johan Didier Lengoualama (Al-Faisaly Amman, Jordan)