Equatorial Guinea name West Ham's Pedro Obiang

Equatorial Guinea have named West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang in a 23-man squad for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at home to Senegal.

Born in Spain the 26-year-old played for them at under-17, 19 and 21 but is eligible for Equatorial Guinea through his family.

Obiang has turned down past call-ups by Equatorial Guinea and will need Fifa clearance to swap national allegiance.

He is one of six uncapped players named by coach Angel Lopez.

Among the others hoping to make their debuts are Spain-based duo of goalkeeper Jesus Owono and defender Luis Meseguer, who plays for Rayo Vallecano's B team.

Equatorial Guinea squad:

Goalkeepers: Felipe Ovono (Mek'ele City, Ethiopia), Aitor Embela (Logroñés Promesas, Spain), Jesus' Owono (Alavés Juvenil A, Spain)

Defenders: Diosdado Mbele and Ildefonso Ona (Leones Vegetarianos); Cosme Anvene (Deportivo Unidad), Igor Engonga (Almería B, Spain), Carlos Akapo (Huesca, Spain), Mariano Ondo (Cano Sport), Saúl Coco (Horta, Spain), Luis Meseguer (Rayo Vallecano B, Spain)

Midfielders: Pedro Obiang (West Ham United, England), Esteban Orozco (Utrera, Spain), Ruben Belima (Domžale, Slovenia), Pablo Ganet (San Roque de Lepe, Spain), Basilio Ndong (Shkupi, Macedonia), Nico Kata (San Sebastián de los Reyes, Spain), Santiago Eneme (Nantes under-19, France)

Forwards: Celesdonio Abeso (Cano Sport), Wenceslao Afugu (Leones Vegetarianos), Josete Miranda (Getafe B, Spain), Salomón Obama (Atletico Madrid B, Spain), Jordan Nsang (Horta, Spain)