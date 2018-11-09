Irish Premiership: McAree ready for 'tough' Windsor test

Coleraine

Coleraine manager Rodney McAree knows his team must be at their best to overcome title contenders Linfield on Saturday.

Only a superior goal tally keeps leaders Glenavon above the Blues while an inconsistent Coleraine are 10 points behind in sixth place.

"It's not easy going to Windsor Park - it's going to be a tough game," said McAree.

"We'll have to work extremely hard to get something out of it."

McAree secured his first win as Bannsiders boss a fortnight ago against champions Crusaders but that was followed by defeat to Cliftonville.

A 2-1 derby victory over Institute was secured last Saturday and McAree is a now aiming for his first back-to-back wins in his brief reign at the Showgrounds.

Need consistency

"We didn't capitalise on the win over Crusaders but the Institute result gave us a lift and now we have to become more consistent," he added.

"Getting back-to-back performances and wins is vitally important if you want to give yourself the opportunity of being successful.

"We have to string wins together so we have to make sure we're not conceding cheap opportunities to the opposition.

"We only have weekend matches in the coming weeks so it will be nice to get contact time with the players and work on our shape and other things which we haven't had the chance to do so far."

Glenavon, who will be without defender Andrew Doyle for two months because of a knee injury, will aim to stay on top when they take on Warrenpoint Town at Mourneview Park.

Glenavon defeated Warrenpoint 4-2 in their first meeting of the season at Milltown

Ballymena clinched a 2-1 win over the Lurgan Blues last week to move third and the in-form Sky Blues travel to face Glentoran at the Oval.

Conor Quigley (ankle), William Faulkner (knee) and Basit Umar (groin) are sidelined for United while Glens boss Ronnie McFall will be without suspended quartet John Herron, Ross Redman, John McGuigan and Steven Gordon.

Crusaders are nine points off the pace and they make the trip to Bangor for a meeting with strugglers Ards.

Ards lie two points above Dungannon Swifts, who go in search of just a second win of the campaign in a Stangmore Park encounter against Institute.

"It's another big game - we're on a run of games against teams around us in the league and we need to take points from them," said Swifts boss Kris Lindsay.

"We're at home, we have to be positive and take the game to them - ultimately, we need to defend better and be more clinical in front of goal."