Nikola Katic: 'Unlucky' Rangers lost 'four stupid goals' to Spartak Moscow

Roman Eremenko's own goal looked to give Rangers the dream start

Rangers were "unlucky" as they lost "four stupid goals" to Spartak Moscow, says Nikola Katic.

Steven Gerrard's side led three times in Russia but conceded two goals in a minute, as well as an own goal, on the way to going down 4-3 in Russia.

The result leaves them third in their Europa League group, with Spartak second on head-to-head.

"It was a really unlucky game for us and we conceded four stupid goals," defender Katic told Rangers TV.

"We had the chance to take three points here and make a big step to the last 32.

"But, it is what it is. We need to move from here and return for the game on Sunday [against Motherwell].

"We had a deal at half-time to try and take a clean sheet from the second half, but we lost two goals in two minutes and I don't know what to say about that."

Despite missing the opportunity to consolidate second place in Group B, Rangers still have more than a fighting chance of reaching the knockout stage of this year's tournament.

Next up for Gerrard's men is the visit of Villarreal to Ibrox in three weeks' time, and Katic says confidence is still high that they can secure European football after Christmas.

He added: "We are still in the game - we have five points and we have Villarreal and also a hard game away against Rapid Vienna, who are quite similar to Spartak.

"So we are still in the game and we need to win these games to go to the last 32."