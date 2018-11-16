Media playback is not supported on this device Wales ‘want to finish off properly’ - Williams

Uefa Nations League: Wales v Denmark Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Fri, 16 Nov Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary; also highlights on BBC Two Wales from 23:15 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Wales are boosted by the return of forward Gareth Bale, who missed last month's win in the Republic of Ireland because of injury.

The 29-year-old also suffered an ankle knock playing for Real Madrid last weekend but has returned to training.

Wales defenders Chris Mepham and Neil Taylor are out injured, while left-back Ben Davies is suspended.

Denmark's most notable absentee is captain and centre-back Simon Kjaer, who is injured.

MATCH PREVIEW

The Nations League may seem a complex competition - and, in truth, it is - but Friday's match between Wales and Denmark is a straightforward shootout to decide who will win Group B4.

The team that finishes top of the group will be promoted to the top tier of the Nations League, as well as being guaranteed a play-off to qualify for Euro 2020, should they fail to reach the tournament during the regular qualifying process.

For Wales to top the group, they need to win at Cardiff City Stadium in their fourth and final match of their inaugural campaign.

'Incentives' for Wales to win group

Denmark, meanwhile, could triumph with a draw on Friday, provided they beat the Republic of Ireland at home on Monday.

This is the kind of scenario Uefa had hoped for when European football's governing body devised the Nations League, which was designed in part to replace most friendly matches in the international calendar - considered by many to be meaningless.

By contrast, these competitive matches carry a tangible and worthwhile prize, and Wales captain Ashley Williams believes that will give Friday's game added meaning.

"We both want to win the group and we're both in good form. We know what's at stake if we do win," he said.

"The Nations League has made it a little bit more interesting. It does feel a bit like a cup final. We want to finish this mini group strong.

"We're looking forward to it. A Friday night in Cardiff - international night under the lights - is always a special occasion.

"I'm sure the fans will come out, make a lot of noise and give us that boost that they always do when we need it in the games. Hopefully we can repay them with a win and a good performance."

Craig Bellamy scores two memorable goals against Denmark

Denmark's star player, Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, has also described the match as a "final".

It is a view shared by Wales manager Ryan Giggs, who played in several finals as a Manchester United player.

"The ones I lost, they stand out more than the ones I won," he said.

"[Champions League final win in] 1999 Nou Camp was amazing - the best feeling I've ever had on a football pitch.

"But in 1995, losing against Everton [in the FA Cup final], was one of the biggest disappointments of my life.

"And also Rome when we lost against Barcelona [2009 Champions League final]. Wembley [2011], when we lost against Barcelona, you hold your hands up against a very good team. Rome was a little bit different.

"There's lots of incentives to top the group. First of all, to actually win a really competitive group would be great. Then you get a second bite of the cherry with regards to qualifying for the Euros if you don't qualify automatically - and it has an effect on the seedings come the Euro draw as well.

"We started off wanting to win, it's a new tournament, we wanted to win the first one, the first Nations League, and it's in our hands now."

MATCH FACTS

Head to head

Wales have played nine matches against Denmark, winning four and losing five.

When Wales last played at home against Denmark, the Euro 2000 qualifier in June 1999 was actually played at Anfield, with Denmark winning 2-0.

Wales

If Chris Gunter plays against Denmark, he will equal Neville Southall's record as Wales' all-time leading cap holder with 92.

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey made his senior Wales debut against Denmark in 2008, a friendly match which Wales won 1-0 in Copenhagen.

Denmark

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has been directly involved in 20 goals in his past 18 appearances for Denmark, scoring 15 times and providing five assists.

Denmark have yet to concede a goal in the Nations League, having beaten Wales 2-0 and drawn 0-0 with the Republic of Ireland.

MOST RECENT MEETING

Denmark 2-0 Wales (9 September, 2018)

Denmark made a winning start to their Nations League campaign as two goals from Christian Eriksen helped them beat Wales 2-0 in Aarhus.