Gary Hamilton: Glenavon boss wins second successive manager of the month award

Gary Hamilton was clinching the monthly manager award for a fourth time

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton has been handed a second successive Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association manager of the month award.

Hamilton's Glenavon side had a 100% Irish Premiership record in October after wins over Coleraine, Glentoran and Newry City.

Glenavon also earned a Mid-Ulster Cup win over Loughgall during the month.

"It's a great honour to win this award two times in a row," said Hamilton, who picks up the honour for a fourth time.

"I would like to thank the Football Writers' for recognising our achievements this year.

"My players deserve all the credit for this award as they have been the ones who have performed well on a consistent basis.

"We had a fantastic October and although we started November with a defeat, I'm delighted with our form in recent weeks."