Everton handed two-year academy transfer ban after breaching rules

Everton have been banned from signing academy players for two years after being found guilty of breaching Premier League recruitment rules.

The Premier League revealed Everton academy staff had offered inducements to a player and his family to encourage him to register with the club.

Everton will not be allowed to recruit any academy player who has registered with another Premier League or Football League club in the preceding 18 months.

The club have also been fined £500,000.

More to follow.