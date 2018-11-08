Austria women 0-3 England women: Phil Neville's side extend unbeaten run

England have only conceded two goals in eight matches

Debutants Chioma Ubogagu and Georgia Stanway both scored to help England women to a routine friendly win over Austria women in Vienna.

Substitute Rachel Daly added a third late on as a dominant England extended their unbeaten run to eight matches.

Boss Phil Neville named an inexperienced line-up and London-born Ubogagu, who represented the United States at under-23 level before choosing to play for England, slotted in from six yards after good work from England stand-in captain Toni Duggan.

Substitute Nikita Parris headed against the post shortly after coming on and then set up Manchester City team-mate Stanway, who shot into the roof of the net for the second.

Daly's goal sealed the victory when she flicked Karen Carney's strike into the net after another substitute, Chloe Kelly, had twice been denied.

Austria's best chance fell to Nicole Billa but Mary Earps pushed her 25-yard shot onto the post in the first half.

The result means Neville's side have only lost one of their 11 matches in 2018 - and that defeat came back in March with a 1-0 loss to world champions USA in the SheBelieves Cup.

Chioma Ubogagu plays her club football for Australian side Brisbane Roar, on loan from American team Orlando Pride

Captain Houghton left out to make Sunday a special day

Regular England captain Steph Houghton, who has played 99 times for her country, was not included in Vienna as Neville wanted her 100th cap to come at a home game.

The Lionesses are playing Sweden in a sold-out friendly in Rotherham on Sunday.

"She wanted to play but we told her no," said Neville earlier this week.

Houghton's absence meant Barcelona forward Duggan led England for the first time.

She could not find a goal but she was a constant threat and forced a good save from Zinsberger, hooked another effort wide and set up Ubogagu for her goal.

These are England's final friendly matches before the draw for the 2019 Women's World Cup, which takes place on 8 December.

The tournament will be held in France between 7 June and 7 July 2019, with Neville hoping to go further than the Lionesses managed last time out, when they finished third in Canada in 2015.