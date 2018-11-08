Anthony Martial: Man Utd forward recalled by France

Anthony Martial has made 18 appearances for his national team

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has been recalled to the France squad by manager Didier Deschamps.

The World Cup winners play the Netherlands in the Nations League on 16 November and then face Uruguay in a friendly on 20 November.

Martial, 22, was not selected in the squad for this summer's tournament and won his last cap in March.

Meanwhile, Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has been recalled by Spain, with Chelsea's Marcos Alonso not included.

Marco Alonso has three caps for Spain's senior team, Jordi Alba has 66

Alba has scored two goals and provided seven assists in 15 games this season at Barcelona but had been left out of both of Luis Enrique's previous squads.

With Alba back in favour, Chelsea defender Alonso and Real Madrid's Nacho have been dropped, along with Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke.

"There are a lot of new faces, but this is good and it gives hope to others," Enrique said. "It also shows we've got a big group of players who can come into the squad.

"We're going to continue with the same philosophy of playing good football, to press the opponent, to be solid, compact and hopefully the players can show their best."

France squad in full: Alphonse Areola (Paris St-Germain), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Lucas Digne (Everton), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris St-Germain), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Adil Rami (Marseille), Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon), Steven Nzonzi (Roma), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Marseille).

Spain squad in full: David De Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) Pau López (Betis), Jonny Otto (Wolves), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Mario Hermoso (Espanyol), Inigo Martínez (Athletic Bilbao), Joe Luis Gaya (Valencia) and Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Pablo Fornals (Villarreal), Brais Mendez (Celta Vigo), Sergi Roberto (Barcelona), Saul Niguez (Atletico), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid), Isco (Real Madrid) and Rodri (Atletico), Suso (AC Milan), Rodrigo (Valencia), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Morata (Chelsea) and Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) (Reporting by Joseph Cassinelli, editing by Ed Osmond).