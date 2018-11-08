Rangers to complain about ref Willie Collum after Daniel Candeias red card

Willie Collum (centre) sent-off Daniel Candeias (right) after an exchange with Anton Ferdinand

Rangers are to complain to the Scottish FA about referee Willie Collum, labelling his decision to send off Daniel Candeias in Saturday's victory over St Mirren as "inexplicable".

Collum dismissed the midfielder for two bookings, firstly for celebrating his opening goal and again after an exchange with St Mirren's Anton Ferdinand.

The Glasgow club appealed against the second booking on the grounds of mistaken identity, but it was rejected on Thursday.

Rangers say a formal complaint will now follow.

"It is understood that a number of people within the Scottish FA are in no doubt Collum's judgment was flawed and Rangers shall also now be submitting a formal complaint about the performance of this referee," a club statement read.

"The manner in which he reacted to an incident involving our player made it obvious he did not give due consideration to his decision.

"This is by no means the first time errors of judgment have been made in matches involving this official and clearly there is an underlying issue which requires to be addressed."

The statement added that Rangers will seek a review of the rules relating to red cards that result from two bookings of a player in a game.

Rangers also questioned the decision to award Collum Aberdeen's fixture with Hibernian on Friday evening.

"It is wrong that players' livelihoods and careers can be impacted without the opportunity of redress, especially when the official responsible for the miscarriage of justice is allowed to continue as though beyond question or reproach," they added.