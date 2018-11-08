Callum Wilson & Wayne Rooney called up by England for USA game

Callum Wilson has scored six goals in the Premier League this season

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson has received his first senior international call-up for England's games against the United States and Croatia.

Former England captain and record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has been included for the US friendly only.

Everton centre-back Michael Keane is recalled to the squad for the first time in a year.

England play the US on Thursday, 15 November before hosting Croatia in the Nations League the following Sunday.

Midfielders Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard return after missing the last round of internationals with injury, with Mason Mount and James Maddison dropping out of the squad.

Uncapped Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk has also been called-up again.

England squad in full: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham), Jack Butland (Stoke City), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Lewis Dunk (Brighton ), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Michael Keane (Everton), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Alex McCarthy (Southampton), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Wayne Rooney (DC United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth), Harry Winks (Tottenham).

More to follow.