Ivory Coast stick with Manchester United's Eric Bailly

Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly has endured a tough season at Manchester United including being blamed for two goals in a 3-2 loss to Brighton

Ivory Coast coach Ibrahim Kamara has named Manchester United's Eric Bailly in his squad for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away to Guinea.

The defender has not played for his club since 6 October when he was substituted after just 19 minutes against Newcastle United.

Manchester were 2-0 down at the time but recovered to win 3-2, Bailly has been relegated to the bench since then.

France-born Souleymane Doumbia gets his first call-up to the Elephants squad.

The Switzerland-based defender was born to Ivorian parents and played for France at under-20 and 21 level.

He is the latest France youth international to commit to an African nation as he has not played a senior competitive international for the French.

Yakou Meite, who plays for English Championship side Reading, has been recalled.

He was also born in France to Ivorian parents and was an unused substitute in March's 2-2 draw with Togo in an international friendly.

As well as Bailly and Meite the other England-based players are Serge Aurier, Jean-Michael Seri, Wilfried Zaha and Jonathan Kodjia.

Goalkeeper El Hadji Moustapha Danté, who plays for local club LYS Sassandra, is included for the first time.

However there is no place on the list for Parma's Gervinho nor Olympiakos midfielder Yaya Toure.

Guinea top Group H with 10 points, three more than Ivory Coast while the Central African Republic, who meet Rwanda, have four points and a point respectively.

Ivory Coast squad:

Goalkeepers: Sylvain Gbohouo (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), El Hadje Moustapha Dante (LYS Sassandra), Ali Badra Sangare (Free State Stars, South Africa)

Defenders: Eric Bailly (Manchester United, England), Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Mamadou Bakayoko (Mechelen, Belgium), Ghislain Konan (Reims, France), Wilfred Kanon (ADO Den Haag, Netherlands), Jean Philippe Gbamin (Mainz 05, Germany), Souleymane Doumbia (Grasshoppers, Switzerland), Cheick Comara (Wydad Athletic Club, Morocco)

Midfielders: Jean Michel Seri (Fulham, England), Serey Die (FC Basel, Switzerland), Franck Kessie (AC Milan, Italy), Cheick Doukouré (Levante, Spain), Victorien Angban (FC Metz, France), Yacou Méïté (Reading, England)

Strikers: Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa, England), Roger Assale (Young Boys, Switzerland), Nicolas Pepe (Lille, France), Max Gradel (Toulouse, France), Vakoun Bayo, (Dunajská Streda, Slovakia), Wilfred Zaha (Crystal Palace, England)