The Ayew brothers Andre and Jordan return to Ghana squad

Andre Ayew (left) and his brother Jordan have both been loaned out by Swansea City

Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan have both been recalled to the Ghana squad after a year's absence.

The pair are both on a 20-man list named by Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

Ghana will begin a training camp in Kenya on the 12 November six days before the match in Addis Ababa.

The Ayew brothers last played for Ghana in a World Cup qualifying draw with Congo Brazzaville in October 2017.

Andre has scored twice in 13 appearances for Turkish side Fenerbahce on loan from Swansea City.

Jordan has made a total of nine games in all competitions for English Premier League club Crystal Palace this season, he is also on loan from Swansea City.

Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer Asamoah Gyan, who plays in Turkey for Kayserispor, is also included in the squad again.

He was part of the Black Stars group that was preparing for October's Nations Cup qualifiers against Sierra Leone, which were cancelled due to Fifa's global ban on the Leone Stars.

With Sierra Leone still serving a global ban from football the qualifying picture for Group F remains unclear.

Kenya have seven points and Ethiopia four with both sides having played four matches.

Ghana and Sierra Leone both have three points but have only played two qualifiers so far.

Ghana Squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA) John Boye (FC Metz, France) Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting CP, Portugal) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA) Kassim Nuhu (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Andre Ayew (Fenerbahce, Turkey) Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain) Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Afriyie Acquah (Empoli,Italy) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Majeed Ashimeru (St. Gallen, Switzerland)

Forwards: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England) Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey) Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France) Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain)