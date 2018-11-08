Champions League: Uefa considering fast-tracking VAR for this year's competition

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling won a penalty after tripping over his own foot against Shakhtar Donetsk

Video Assistant Referees (VAR) could be introduced into the latter stages of this season's Champions League.

European football's governing body Uefa announced in September that VAR will be phased in from 2019.

However, Uefa has been discussing fast-tracking VAR for a number of weeks.

Fears of high-profile, game-changing mistakes in the biggest games, coupled with the perception that VAR was a success at the World Cup, have prompted leading officials into a rethink.

A penalty given to Manchester City against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, after Raheem Sterling appeared to trip himself up, is just the latest incident to attract criticism after a spot-kick was incorrectly awarded.

Training and workshops for referees are continuing throughout Europe but it is thought there is growing confidence within Uefa that a sufficient number of officials are now up to speed - enough to introduce VAR for this season's latter stages.

A decision could be announced in early December when Uefa's executive committee next meets.

Meanwhile, Uefa president Alexander Ceferin has been confirmed as the sole candidate for next year's presidential election.

The candidates to represent European football in world governing body Fifa have also been selected and will see IFA president David Martin going up against FA chairman Greg Clarke for the Fifa vice-president seat reserved for British associations.