Mousa Dembele: Tottenham midfielder 'unlikely' to play again in 2018

Dembele joined Spurs from Fulham in 2012

Tottenham Hotspur have said "it is unlikely" that midfielder Mousa Dembele will play again in 2018 after suffering ankle ligament damage.

The 31-year-old injured his right ankle during Saturday's 3-2 win at Wolves.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said: "We hope he will be ready from the beginning of January."

Tottenham visit Crystal Palace on Saturday without injured defender Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) and left-back Danny Rose (groin).