Mousa Dembele: Tottenham midfielder 'unlikely' to play again in 2018
-
- From the section Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur have said "it is unlikely" that midfielder Mousa Dembele will play again in 2018 after suffering ankle ligament damage.
The 31-year-old injured his right ankle during Saturday's 3-2 win at Wolves.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said: "We hope he will be ready from the beginning of January."
Tottenham visit Crystal Palace on Saturday without injured defender Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) and left-back Danny Rose (groin).