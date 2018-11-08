Oscar and Hulk win Chinese Super League with Shanghai SIPG

Hulk was the most expensive signing in Asian football with a £46.1m when he joined Shanghai in 2016

Brazilians Oscar and Hulk have won the Chinese Super League with Shanghai SIPG, ending Guangzhou Evergrande's seven-year reign as champions.

Shanghai beat Beijing Renhe 2-1 to win their maiden league title, with one game remaining in the season.

Former Porto and Zenit St Petersburg striker Hulk joined for £46.1m in 2016 and has scored 13 goals this season.

Oscar signed for £60m from Chelsea in January 2017 and scored 12 goals and made 21 assists in 28 league games.

Guangzhou Evergrande, managed by Italy's former World Cup winning captain Fabio Cannavaro, are eight points behind Shanghai.

"We have broken Evergrande's monopoly of the last seven years," said Vitor Pereira, who succeeded fellow Portuguese Andre Villas-Boas as Shanghai manager. "That was an amazing challenge and we have done it."

