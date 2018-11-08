Man City v Man Utd: Can you name the pre-takeover derby XI from 2007?

From the section

It is nearly Manchester derby time again as Pep Guardiola's City side host Jose Mourinho's United on Sunday.

City's 2018-19 squad is vastly different in strength from the one that faced their neighbours in August 2007 - their last home derby before the Abu Dhabi takeover.

So, can you name manager Sven-Goran Eriksson's starting XI that managed a 1-0 win over their city rivals over 11 years ago?

You have three minutes...