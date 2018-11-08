Match ends, Benfica 1, Ajax 1.
Benfica 1-1 Ajax: Police clash with Dutch fans during Champions League tie
Ajax came from behind to rescue a Champions League point at Benfica, during a Group E match marred by violence in the stands.
Police and supporters clashed in the away end at the Estadio da Luz, where former Southampton striker Dusan Tadic cancelled out Goncalves Oliveira's opener.
Ajax could have progressed to the knockout stages had they won.
The Dutch side travel to Athens to face AEK Athens in their next match on 27 November, knowing a victory will take them through.
Benfica still stand an outside chance of progression, but they will need to win both games and hope Ajax drop five or more points in their remaining two fixtures.
Robert Lewandowski's two goals saw Bayern Munich beat AEK Athens 2-0 to all but seal their progress to the knockout stages - the German champions need just a point from their next match.
Elsewhere, Hoffenheim came from two goals down to draw level in the 92nd minute at Lyon as the Frenchmen lost ground on Manchester City in Group F.
Valencia claimed their first victory of the campaign with a 3-1 win over Young Boys courtesy of goals by Mina Lorenzo and Carlos Soler in Group H's early kick-off.
Roma beat CSKA Moscow 2-1 as the Italian side continue to keep pace with holders Real Madrid in Group G.
Line-ups
Benfica
- 99Vlachodimos
- 34Magalhães de Almeida
- 6Rúben Dias
- 33Nivaldo VieiraBooked at 70mins
- 3Grimaldo
- 5FejsaBooked at 45mins
- 18SalvioSubstituted forFerreira Silvaat 48'minutes
- 83Carvalho FernandesSubstituted forAfonso Fernandesat 75'minutes
- 8Appelt Pires
- 11Cervi
- 10Gonçalves OliveiraBooked at 39minsSubstituted forSeferovicat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Svilar
- 14Seferovic
- 16Semedo
- 20Krovinovic
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 27Ferreira Silva
- 30Castillo
Ajax
- 24Onana
- 12Mazraoui
- 4de LigtBooked at 42mins
- 17Blind
- 31TagliaficoBooked at 34mins
- 20Schöne
- 21de JongSubstituted forWöberat 86'minutes
- 22Ziyech
- 6van de BeekBooked at 72mins
- 7NeresSubstituted forDolbergat 74'minutes
- 10TadicBooked at 83mins
Substitutes
- 2Kristensen
- 5Wöber
- 9Huntelaar
- 19Labyad
- 25Dolberg
- 26Lamprou
- 30de Wit
- Referee:
- Gianluca Rocchi
- Attendance:
- 51,328
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Benfica 1, Ajax 1.
Attempt saved. Gabriel Pires (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. André Almeida (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Haris Seferovic.
Attempt blocked. Rúben Dias (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pizzi with a cross.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.
Attempt saved. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Haris Seferovic.
Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kasper Dolberg.
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pizzi (Benfica).
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Haris Seferovic (Benfica).
Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daley Blind.
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Haris Seferovic (Benfica).
Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Ajax).
Jardel (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kasper Dolberg (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pizzi (Benfica).
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Maximilian Wöber replaces Frenkie de Jong because of an injury.
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Franco Cervi (Benfica).
Booking
Dusan Tadic (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) because of an injury.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Jardel.
Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Attempt saved. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabriel Pires with a through ball.
Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Haris Seferovic (Benfica).
Kasper Dolberg (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica).
Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica).
Offside, Benfica. Jardel tries a through ball, but Haris Seferovic is caught offside.
Foul by Dusan Tadic (Ajax).
André Almeida (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Pizzi replaces Gedson Fernandes.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Kasper Dolberg replaces David Neres.
Booking
Donny van de Beek (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.